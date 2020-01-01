Facebook.com/StJohnJTown
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kVd9AWK0jvakH3Jpr2b-g
Weekend Mass
Saturday: 4PM
Sunday: 8 & 10 AM
Confession
Saturday: 3:30-3:50PM
Sunday: 7:30-7:50AM, 9:30-9:50AM
Weekdays: 15 minutes before each Mass
Weekday Masses
Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 12:05 PM
Thursday: 5:15 PM
Eucharistic Adoration
Every Wednesday:
12:30-6:00pm in the chapel
Every Sunday:
5:30-6:00pm in the Church
Ends with Solemn Benediction
First Friday of the Month: 40 Hours Devotion
6:00pm Thursday before - Saturday 8:00am
in the chapel
Confession 8:00-8:20 in the Church
8:30am Mass in the Church
Coronavirus Protocols:
Wearing of masks is highly encouraged.
A few pews are marked for social distancing for those who want it.
